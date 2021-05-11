DMM: Governance Achieves Market Cap of $3.58 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One DMM: Governance coin can now be purchased for $0.0713 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00084033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00060482 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00107533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.00782426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.65 or 0.09352550 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance is a coin. It was first traded on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

