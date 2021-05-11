DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.
DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in DHT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 297,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 36.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 573.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 201,509 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of DHT by 15.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 345,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DHT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 119,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.
DHT Company Profile
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
