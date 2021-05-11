DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $77.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on DHT in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in DHT by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 297,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 10,798 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 36.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 573.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 236,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 201,509 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of DHT by 15.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 345,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 45,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 119,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

