Critical Survey: Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) versus Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sabre has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.2% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Sabre shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Health Catalyst and Sabre, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Catalyst 0 0 12 1 3.08 Sabre 0 4 2 0 2.33

Health Catalyst presently has a consensus target price of $48.27, suggesting a potential downside of 3.51%. Sabre has a consensus target price of $12.80, suggesting a potential downside of 2.51%. Given Sabre’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Profitability

This table compares Health Catalyst and Sabre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Catalyst -48.17% -25.57% -14.56% Sabre -48.78% -105.75% -11.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Health Catalyst and Sabre’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Catalyst $154.94 million 14.41 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -35.35 Sabre $3.97 billion 1.05 $158.59 million $0.83 15.78

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. Health Catalyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sabre, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sabre beats Health Catalyst on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.