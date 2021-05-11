HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. HubSpot reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cannonball Research raised their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $23.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $510.33. 7,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,042. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $501.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.74. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $167.65 and a 52-week high of $574.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.66 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 20,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $10,394,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,563,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,608,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock valued at $19,968,943 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 3,251.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,839,000 after buying an additional 164,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 207,018 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,030,000 after buying an additional 138,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

