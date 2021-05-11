Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $20.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.25. 18,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,847. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.72. Trex has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $332,759.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,770 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 361.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

