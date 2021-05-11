GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,890 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,890 ($24.69) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,317 ($17.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,543.80 ($20.17).

GSK traded down GBX 21.60 ($0.28) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,330.20 ($17.38). The stock had a trading volume of 7,432,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,432,471. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,319.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,335.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79. The company has a market capitalization of £66.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,748.55 ($22.84).

In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 32,346 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,211 ($15.82), for a total transaction of £391,710.06 ($511,771.70). Also, insider Urs Rohner acquired 629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,340 ($17.51) per share, for a total transaction of £8,428.60 ($11,012.02).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

