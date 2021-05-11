RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $122.40 million.

RADA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. RADA Electronic Industries has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.80.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RADA traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.13. 17,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,918. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $594.79 million, a PE ratio of 194.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $10.61.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RADA Electronic Industries

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.