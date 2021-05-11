StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83, Fidelity Earnings reports. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Shares of SNEX traded up $5.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,819. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $66.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day moving average is $60.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNEX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

In related news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

