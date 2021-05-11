McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $590.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

MUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

