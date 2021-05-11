McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%.

Shares of McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,539. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. McEwen Mining has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $590.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

MUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

