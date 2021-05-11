Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.25 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in AT&T by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,350,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,239,000 after buying an additional 4,298,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,263,501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,964,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after buying an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on T. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

T stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $32.39. The company had a trading volume of 399,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,540,270. The stock has a market cap of $231.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

