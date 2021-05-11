Analysts Set CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Target Price at $6.90

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.90.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.33. 11,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,208. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $217.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTI BioPharma news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 804,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 24,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

