Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 52.94% and a return on equity of 5.64%.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%.

BRMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.