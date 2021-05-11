Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires 578 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,514,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS:USMV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. 2,711,033 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $67.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.