Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO David W. Huml Sells 4,995 Shares

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:TNC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $87.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Tennant by 9.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tennant by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tennant by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tennant by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

