Insider Selling: FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Insider Sells 31,180 Shares of Stock

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total value of $4,487,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FCN traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.14. 1,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,240. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.83. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

