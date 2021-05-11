Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Qorvo (QRVO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO):

5/6/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $183.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $183.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $170.53. 58,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,501,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,735,904,000 after acquiring an additional 437,614 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Qorvo by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in Qorvo by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,560,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,677,000 after buying an additional 136,634 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,801,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

