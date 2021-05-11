Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Qorvo (QRVO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO):
- 5/6/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $223.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $195.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $183.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Qorvo was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $185.00.
NASDAQ QRVO traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $170.53. 58,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,913. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.31 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.
