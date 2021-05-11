Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Cap of $1.54 Billion

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $7.51 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $8.51 or 0.00015072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.76 or 0.00523854 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.96 or 0.00208929 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.00252615 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004033 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 181,192,400 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

