Zacks: Brokerages Expect Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) to Post $1.12 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 11th, 2021


Brokerages predict that Level One Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LEVL) will report $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Level One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Level One Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Level One Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Level One Bancorp.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Level One Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 55.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 74.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEVL remained flat at $$27.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. Level One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $210.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Level One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.37%.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

