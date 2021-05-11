Analysts Expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Shaw Communications posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

SJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $40.50 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.79.

NYSE SJR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $29.77. The company had a trading volume of 46,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,481. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0788 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 67.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,013 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,957,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,014 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,288,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,269,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,218,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 17.0% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,269,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,028,000 after purchasing an additional 766,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

