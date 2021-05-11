One One Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 394 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 411.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $493.27. The stock had a trading volume of 145,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,769. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $524.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.14. The company has a market capitalization of $218.72 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

