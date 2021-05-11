Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Aligos Therapeutics stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,271. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. Aligos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

ALGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

