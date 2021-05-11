BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Announces Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded up $3.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $824.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.31.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

