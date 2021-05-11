Barclays Reaffirms “Underweight” Rating for Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SCGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. 205,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.57. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $6.34.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Société Générale Société anonyme had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

