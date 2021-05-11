Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,265 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

