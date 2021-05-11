Manchester Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Manchester Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after buying an additional 2,181,047 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after buying an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,758,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares in the company, valued at $19,256,383.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,605 shares of company stock valued at $75,365,936. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $360.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $263.96 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.64. The stock has a market cap of $358.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

