SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.37. SLR Investment posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Shares of SLRC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.41. 956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,859. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $13.81 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.01 million, a PE ratio of -153.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 25,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Ares Management LLC raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 779,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 337,650 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 184,708 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLR Investment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 67,949 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth about $1,137,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 54,961 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

