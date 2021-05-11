Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $117.74 Million

Brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report $117.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.29 million to $119.00 million. Luminex posted sales of $109.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $479.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. The company had a trading volume of 44,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.45.

In other Luminex news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $172,263.75. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 39.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 170,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Luminex by 7.4% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

