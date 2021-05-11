OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Lifted to “Neutral” at CIBC

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) was upgraded by CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

OGI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.78.

OGI stock traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.19. 1,882,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,259,259. The firm has a market cap of C$951.36 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

