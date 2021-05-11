NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.18. The company had a trading volume of 197,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,181,054. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $354.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $577.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $546.48. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $303.79 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

