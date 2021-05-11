SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,159 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.7% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

VTI opened at $213.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $138.37 and a 1-year high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

