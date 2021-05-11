Vesper Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.88 Million (VSP)

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Vesper coin can currently be purchased for $35.70 or 0.00062991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $94.02 million and $6.88 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.00655848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00243738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.67 or 0.01163941 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00029031 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $421.39 or 0.00743515 BTC.

About Vesper

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,633,593 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars.

