Centrality 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.46 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Centrality has a market capitalization of $93.79 million and $2.46 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.0782 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00084033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00019147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00060482 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00064711 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.95 or 0.00107533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.45 or 0.00782426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.65 or 0.09352550 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CENNZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.