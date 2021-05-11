Tornado Cash Price Reaches $109.19 on Top Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $109.19 or 0.00192660 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $54.74 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.71 or 0.00655848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00066563 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 501,338 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

