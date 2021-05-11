Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. Buys 32 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.4% of Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,332,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,291.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,225.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,945.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

