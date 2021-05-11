Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.05 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 1.2% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of America by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 472,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,300 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 18,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,226,039. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $357.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.