Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 1.6% of Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Starbucks by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 494,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.64. The company had a trading volume of 175,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,366,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 148.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

