Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $370 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $502.27 million.

NYSE EBS traded down $1.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.32. 8,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,921. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total transaction of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

