GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) CEO Buys $119,460.00 in Stock

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $119,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fraser Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 30th, Fraser Atkinson purchased 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00.

Shares of GreenPower Motor stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. 9,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,241. The stock has a market cap of $325.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $3,461,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth $1,417,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in GreenPower Motor by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,893 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 4th quarter worth $632,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of GreenPower Motor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

