Focused Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after buying an additional 6,325,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $1,096,543,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,003,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $518,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,260 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,304,134 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,746,000 after acquiring an additional 906,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,546 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,767,000 after acquiring an additional 95,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. ICAP upped their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.16. 672,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,671. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $49.66 and a one year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.