Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 20,090 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 35.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,090 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.55. 993,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,844,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on C shares. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.