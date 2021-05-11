TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Issues Earnings Results

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

TESSCO Technologies stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.51. 13,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,612. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a market cap of $66.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

