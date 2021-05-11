BASIC Trading Down 8.8% Over Last Week (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. BASIC has a total market cap of $38.77 million and approximately $747,774.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084174 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.91 or 0.00060049 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00065142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00107588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.91 or 0.00786063 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.91 or 0.09259140 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC (CRYPTO:BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

