Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Erste Group Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

EBKDY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.94. 14,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,702. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.67. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.32.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 4.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

