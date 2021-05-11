$102.26 Million in Sales Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post sales of $102.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.97 million to $102.92 million. EverQuote posted sales of $78.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year sales of $439.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $437.20 million to $441.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $525.19 million, with estimates ranging from $515.50 million to $550.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EVER. Raymond James cut their price objective on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.43.

In other EverQuote news, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $30,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,942 shares in the company, valued at $26,563,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 24,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $1,215,201.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,146 shares of company stock valued at $3,177,963 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in EverQuote by 141.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $926.29 million, a PE ratio of -103.22 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $63.44.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.