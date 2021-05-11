Meyer Handelman Co. Buys 82,520 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,911,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 82,520 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE GE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.07. 1,529,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,110,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.49. General Electric has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

