One One Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

One One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $133.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,869. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.07. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $136.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

