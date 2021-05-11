Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,528 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,808 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $4.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $484.33. 59,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,489. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $348.01 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $231.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.38.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

