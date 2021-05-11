Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 3.1% of Hoese & Co LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,162,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.56. 100,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,681. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $107.08 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.