American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%.

NASDAQ:APEI traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,289. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $493.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

