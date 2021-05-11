Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) has been assigned a C$2.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

CVE MAU remained flat at $C$0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 37,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.75. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.65 and a 52 week high of C$1.27.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp. (TSXV:MAU) is a Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company focused on opportunities in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project ("MGP"), located in northwest CÃ´te d'Ivoire, which hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 52.5Mt grading 0.91 g/t for 1,536koz of gold, based on a 0.5 g/t cutoff grade.

